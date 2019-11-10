The Vinton-Shellsburg High School's Veteran's Day assembly has been moved to 1:15 p.m.
The Vinton-Shellsburg High School's Veteran's Day assembly has been moved to 1:15 p.m.
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 80%
- Feels Like: 7°
- Heat Index: 7°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 7°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:54:27 AM
- Sunset: 04:49:23 PM
- Dew Point: 3°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 18F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mainly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 10°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 2°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 1°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 2°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- From the Desk of the Belle Plaine Mayor
- Iowa Author's Series to feature Vinton's Keith Elwick
- Lough family grows through passion for helping others
- Regents could clear way for Braille School sale; Deal with city not guaranteed
- Vinton couple has passion for helping others; Long supporters of foster care program, adoption
- No surprises in Vinton city election: Write-ins could decide District two
- Geater resigns as Benton County Treasurer; Held position for 21 years
- Tree Walk underway at Virginia Gay Hospital
- Benton County Sheriff's Department October arrests
- Vinton-Shellsburg's Davis earns superior rating in solo contest
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.