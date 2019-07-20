Those supporting queen contest appreciated

The Benton County Fair Board would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Shelby McDonald as the 2019 Benton County Fair Queen, Olivia Sash as the 2019 Benton County Fair Princesses, Sam Ward 1st runner up and Olivia Sash as Miss Congeniality. The Benton County Fair Board would like to thank, Emma Arnold, Breanna Lundvall , Shelby McDonald, Olivia Sash, and Sam Ward for participating in the contest.
A special thank you to Katleyn Folkmann for serving as the 2018 Benton County Fair Queen and Machaela Ingalls for serving as the 2018 Benton County Fair Princess.
The Fair Board would like to thank the Cedar Valley Times, The Vinton Eagle, Vinton Livewire, the Newspapers of Southern Benton County and Vinton Today for their coverage of the Queen Contest events.
The Benton County Fair Board would like to take the opportunity to thank the following businesses for their contributions to the 2019 Benton County Queen competition. Your generosity and support are greatly appreciated!
Gift Donations
