VAN HORNE – A threat of violence at in a Benton Comunity School District Building on Friday has forced the cancellation of classes and weekend events.

According a post of the school District’s Facebook page, district officials received notification that an unidentified individual made a threat that an act of violence would occur at a District school building Friday, November 15.

District officialsThe District determined there was no threat to student or staff safety during the school day on Thursday, Nov. 14. The district buildings were not evacuated.

“The District takes any threat of violence very seriously, and this is no exception,” read the Facebook post. “The District has been working closely with the FBI and local law enforcement to assess the situation and to determine the best course of action to protect the safety of students and staff members.”

School officials will continue to assist the FBI and law enforcement as they investigate this situation, and will provide additional information to the BCSD community as soon as possible.

District administrators have determined the best course of action is to cancel all District activities, including home and away practices, games, and any other activities, starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 17. Consequently, the District is cancelling school for all grade levels on Friday, Nov. 15.

Cancelled events, practices, activities:

Thursday:

Dance – Christine Peterson

Volleyball Banquet

FFA Meeting & FFA Boosters

Gym Usage – Todd Rausch

MS Girls Basketball Games vs Williamsburg

HS Girls Basketball Practice

MS Boys Wrestling Practice

CatPack/Little Kids Wrestling

Drivers Ed – No Class

Tim Casey – Keystone Basketball lessons

Bowling

Friday:

MS Wrestling Meet

NO Practices

Drivers Ed – No Class

Saturday:

Robotics @ Nevada

5th-8th Boys Future Stars Basketball

3rd-4th Boys Hot Shots Basketball

Illusions Choreography Practice

Sunday:

Gym Usage – Brandon Thompson

FFA Degree Ceremonies

