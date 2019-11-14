VAN HORNE – A threat of violence at in a Benton Comunity School District Building on Friday has forced the cancellation of classes and weekend events.
According a post of the school District’s Facebook page, district officials received notification that an unidentified individual made a threat that an act of violence would occur at a District school building Friday, November 15.
District officialsThe District determined there was no threat to student or staff safety during the school day on Thursday, Nov. 14. The district buildings were not evacuated.
“The District takes any threat of violence very seriously, and this is no exception,” read the Facebook post. “The District has been working closely with the FBI and local law enforcement to assess the situation and to determine the best course of action to protect the safety of students and staff members.”
School officials will continue to assist the FBI and law enforcement as they investigate this situation, and will provide additional information to the BCSD community as soon as possible.
District administrators have determined the best course of action is to cancel all District activities, including home and away practices, games, and any other activities, starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 17. Consequently, the District is cancelling school for all grade levels on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cancelled events, practices, activities:
Thursday:
Dance – Christine Peterson
Volleyball Banquet
FFA Meeting & FFA Boosters
Gym Usage – Todd Rausch
MS Girls Basketball Games vs Williamsburg
HS Girls Basketball Practice
MS Boys Wrestling Practice
CatPack/Little Kids Wrestling
Drivers Ed – No Class
Tim Casey – Keystone Basketball lessons
Bowling
Friday:
MS Wrestling Meet
NO Practices
Drivers Ed – No Class
Saturday:
Robotics @ Nevada
5th-8th Boys Future Stars Basketball
3rd-4th Boys Hot Shots Basketball
Illusions Choreography Practice
Sunday:
Gym Usage – Brandon Thompson
FFA Degree Ceremonies