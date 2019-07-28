The Vinton Shellsburg football cheer team had UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) come in and present a home cheer camp. At camp the team learned the fundamentals of being a cheerleader, new stunting and pyramid techniques, cheers and rally routines. All members of the team had the option to try out for All-American Cheerleader and three of our members made it – Andrew Wirth, Cameryn Stephens and Hailey Lazenby. Along with that there were many awards given out to individuals who showed good sportsmanship or stood out in certain aspects throughout camp. The team overall won a superior rating in performance of their game day cheer and rally routine along with a superior rating overall. They are extremely excited to show off their new skills during the football season.
Three VS Football cheerleaders earn All-American Cheerleader spot
- By Krystal Anderson VS Cheer Coach
