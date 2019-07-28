Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

UCA

1st row- Andrew Wirth, Bryce Walker, Brynn Johnson, Kailey Lazenby, Cameryn Stephens and Lauren Hendryx 2nd row- Tristan Sisco, Tori Schoch, Rebekah Lindauer, Ella Haefner and Lexi Miller 3rd row- Alison, Bryleigh Farmer, Claire Booth, Baylee Wheeler, Faith Thomsen, Natalie Dean and Trintian.

 by Jim Morrison/news@vintonnewspapers.com/

The Vinton Shellsburg football cheer team had UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) come in and present a home cheer camp. At camp the team learned the fundamentals of being a cheerleader, new stunting and pyramid techniques, cheers and rally routines. All members of the team had the option to try out for All-American Cheerleader and three of our members made it – Andrew Wirth, Cameryn Stephens and Hailey Lazenby. Along with that there were many awards given out to individuals who showed good sportsmanship or stood out in certain aspects throughout camp. The team overall won a superior rating in performance of their game day cheer and rally routine along with a superior rating overall. They are extremely excited to show off their new skills during the football season.

