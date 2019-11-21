VINTON – For 11 years, a small satellite tracking station northwest of Vinton searched the skies for meteors, comets and maybe even a UFO or two.
Recently, Mike Herger took time to place a sign on the small square building. Sitting on the family farm, the equipment inside searched the skies from 1964 until 1975.
“It looks like a grand outhouse,” said Herger. “It was pretty well built.”
Bob LaGrange of LaGrange Pharmacy managed the station. LaGrange’s son, Mike, said his father checked the station every day, changing the 12-inch wide film and sent it in to be processed.
Day after day, week after week and year after year, the station never yielded the image of a meteorite that it was supposed to search for or even something it was not expected to find.
Finally, one day shortly before the station was shut down in 1975 the image of a space object – a meteorite – appeared on the film, according to Mike LaGrange.
The station was one of 16 in the Smithsonian Prairie Network. Another station existed in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.
“The whole point of this was to track meteorites and try to triangulate and actually locate them,” Herger said.
The Hergers were farming in 1961 and the station was constructed in 1964.
It had four cameras mounted inside pointing north, south, east and west. The 12-inch wide film would be collected by LaGrange.
“It is small. It is not a lot to look at, but how many Smithsonian things do you have in Benton County,” said Herger.
Herger believes the idea that the search of the skies should be commemorated.
Last year, Herger’s brother painted the structure. The Benton County Historical Society was approached, but no interest was expressed in maintaining it, explaining that they already face challenges with the Vinton Depot, the Ray House and the Horridge House.
Herger, who lives in norther California, decided to undertake the project himself. The sign was made by Tharp Design. Herger has invested $200 in the project.
“There has been curiosity about it over the years,” said Herger. “People would ask what it was and my dad would say in was a rest stop for the maintainer man.”
Herger’s father, George, died several years ago so he returns each year to help his brother run the farm and get the crops in the field.
Herger worked for a PBS station and ultimately became the production manager. He produced local programing.
Herger hopes his placement of the sign encourages people to look at other things in Benton County that are historically significant.
“I would love to take a Sunday afternoon, having a map of Benton County and find this here and that there – even though it might not be much of anything,” said Herger. “But it is a good Sunday afternoon thing to do.”
Herger hopes other people will follow his lead and take on projects such as this.