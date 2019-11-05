VINTON — Students at Vinton Shellsburg were not the only ones with homework during the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
District administrators were also required to fill out paperwork during the first quarter of the school year. One required report was the district’s annual transportation report to be submitted to the Iowa Department of Education (IDE). The report looks at the costs the district had during the 2018-19 school year.
The report looks at not only at the number of miles traveled by the district during the course of the school year, but also takes into account the number of students that are transported.
Mary Jo Hainstock, Vinton Shellsburg Superintendent, pointed out that one aspect that changes on a yearly basis with the report is the number of students in the fifth grade.
“The students transported to Shellsburg each day are taken into account,” she explained and not just the students that are picked up in the rural areas of the school district.
During the 2018-19 school year, the district averaged 536 students transported versus 565 students the year before.
The route miles traveled during the 18-19 year also dropped compared to the prior year.
Last year, district bus drivers covered 144,407 miles versus 145,700 in 2017-18.
In contrast, during the 2018-19 school year, non-route miles increased to 88,158 miles up from 84,447 in 2017-18.
Hainstock explained that the non-route miles are related to field trips or athletic events. “Using the middle school as an example,” Hainstock explained “if we have a large number of students out for junior high track, we may need to take two buses to a meet instead of just one.”
The report submitted to IDE showed that the district had a total of 232,565 total miles driven during the 2018-19 school year. This figure includes all buses for both route and non-route miles as well as the other vehicles, cars and vans, owned by the district.
The total miles driven were higher than the 2017-18 year when the district had 230,157 miles put on the books.
Looking at dollars and cents, the district’s total operating cost for the 2018-19 school year was $760,752.09 up from $747,441.04 the previous.
One contributor to that increase was the new buses added to the district’s fleet.
A constant expense for all school districts is fuel to get students where they need to go. During the 2018-19 school year VS spent a total of $64,901.66 for fuel, compared to $83,633.12 the year before.
While some of that savings could be accounted for the efficiency of the new vehicles in the transportation fleet, Hainstock added that cost of fuel overall was also lower during the past year than it had been previously.
Looking overall at the district’s transportation report, shows that during the 2018-19 year VS had a net operating cost of $442,459.41 compared to $444,174.83 in the 2017-18 school year.
Hainstock pointed out that for the 2017-18 school year, the net operating costs broken out per student in that year equaled $292.44. “The statewide per pupil for that same year was $329.97,” Hainstock stated. “Our staff worked very hard at being as efficient as possible.”
She added that the size of the district can also have an impact when looking at the financial aspect.
Looking at the 2017-18 numbers, VS reported 1544 students enrolled with the transportation cost being $292.44 per pupil.
While neighboring school district Benton Community had 1486 students that same year and a cost per pupil higher than the state average at $533.35.
“Benton Community is a much larger district square mileage wise than Vinton Shellsburg,” Hainstock said. “So the costs to Benton Community is much higher per student than what we have.”
With that higher cost per pupil, Benton Community qualified for aid from the state to help lower that per student cost to $453.22 for the 2017-18 school year.