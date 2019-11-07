VINTON – The Virginia Gay Hospital Annual Tree Walk is underway in the hospital lobby. The public and hospital staff are invited to bid on the fully decorated and ready to plug-in trees and holiday displays as part of a silent auction through Tuesday, November 26. Bidding will close at 5 p.m. sharp that day just in time to take the displays home for the holidays. Winners receive notice on Wednesday, November 27 and the trees will be released with payment of the final bid.
All the money raised through this event is going towards the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation’s Annual Campaign, Tree of Lights. As a non-profit facility, Virginia Gay Hospital operates completely independent of local and county tax dollars. The generosity of hospital staff and the community during the Tree of Lights campaign raises funds to improve the health and well-being of patients. This year will not be an exception, as funds collected will be used to make quality improvements for residents in Nursing and Rehab.