CEDAR FALLS – While most of the rest of the Hawkeye State worried about the big game on Saturday, several members of the Joan Cooling Dancers auditioned for “The Nutcracker” ballet at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. Twelve Cooling dancers will perform with the Minnesota Ballet in November.
Joan Cooling, director of the local dance troup, said “I am beyond proud of all of these students for bravely auditioning for the Minnesota Ballet and coming out as winners.”
The classic Christmas family will be Nov. 22, 23 and 24 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. More than 100 dancers from across Northeast Iowa perform alongside the professional dancers of the Minnesota Balle.