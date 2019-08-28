CEDAR RAPIDS – Two Vietnam War veterans from Vinton received Quilts of Valor Sunday afternoon at Cedar Memorial West Chapel to honor their service. They were two of 16 honored by the Quilts of Valor organization.
Russell H. Kreutner was deployed to Vietnam while serving in the United States Army. Kreutner chose not to speak about his time in Vietnam, but rather the importance of a simple routine event that means much to military personnel.
Kreutner flew to Washinton D.C. in 2015 on an Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. On the trip home the veterans hear the word MAIL CALL. They are given letters written by friends, family members or complete strangers to read on the way home.
“That is one of the most important things,” said Kreutner. “Mail call.”
With that they learned the news from home or, as it was called in Vietnam, “The World.”
Jim Matus served in the Air Force and deployed to Vietnam and Thailand.Many returning after a tour in Vietnam did not receive warm welcomes.
Matus worked outdoors while over seas and returned with a very deep tan, which got him dirty looks while walking through the Denver airport. A booming voice asked “Sergeant, did you just get back from Southeast Asia?” The man bought him a drink, starting with whiskey. He was told that if they started a fire they could put it out with water.
The man had a silver star. Matus learned he was with the 101st Airborne and was the first person out the door at Normandy.
“That was my welcome back,” said Matus.
The quilts for Kreutner and Matus were made by Rita Moore, who has made it her mission to attempt to make quilts for as many Benton County veterans as possible.
The veterans honored represented Korea, Afghanistan and Iraq in addition to Vietnam.
One honoree had received a Purple Heart.