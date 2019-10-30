DES MOINES – Two veterans from Benton County are being sought by the Iowa State Treasurer in order to reunite them with property. Being sought are Teresa L. Lindley, Shellsburg, and Toni Kay Floerchinger, Atkins.
State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald is looking to reunite owners this Veteran’s Day with their lost and forgotten cherished treasurers. Floerchinger and Lindley are just two form whom the treasurer searches.
“In addition to money, we have an assortment of mementos from safe deposit box contents waiting to be reclaimed,” Fitzgerald said. “The contents include pictures of soldiers’ overseas, jewelry, cards, love letters and war medals.”
Returning unclaimed property to the rightful owners is a year-round effort. The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has reunited several medals with soldiers or their families in the past. “We currently have several unclaimed military medals and decorations. We work every day to return these honors to the rightful owner. We turn to our fellow Iowans in hopes that they know these names or family members.”
Bruce J Hutchison, Ankeny; Toni Kay Floerchinger, Atkins; Rosita M Boley, Burlington; Lyle G Wright, Clinton; Vern L Petersen,Davenport; Russell S Lindsay, Davenport; Penny Harker,Des Moines; Katherine Elizabeth Herring, Des Moines; Marc W Crawmer, Dickens; Robert L Purdy, Eldora; Ivan Marquardt, Iowa City; Bruce Vierling, Johnston; Mary J Creech, Newton; Samuel J Blumer, Seymour; Teresa L Lindley, Shellsburg; Larry Grove, David Lind, Debra Petre, Terry Davidson; John R Henschel; Donald Wiedmier; Tina Bacules, those without hometowns are unknown.
“We must never forget the sacrifices made by men and women who have served our country, and we must never lose sight of the true meaning behind these medals and the people who earn them,” Fitzgerald added.
The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt program has returned over $272 million in unclaimed property to more than 592,000 people since Fitzgerald created it in 1983. Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owner for a specific period of time. State law requires these institutions and companies to annually report unclaimed property to the state treasurer’s office. The assets are then held until the owner or heir of the property is found. Common forms of unclaimed property include savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility security deposits and safe deposit box contents.
Visit the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to begin your search and make your claim today. Keep up with all of the treasurer’s office programs on Facebook and Twitter.