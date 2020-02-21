With all four entering as heavy favorites to advance to their respective semifinals matches, the Union wrestlers didn't disappoint.
Kolten Crawford (120), Lake LeBahn (132), Jack Thomsen (145) and Adam Ahrendsen (160) each moved on to tonight's semifinals round with convincing-yet-somewhat-close wins.
Crawford was the lone Knight to win by pinfall this afternoon after both LeBahn and Ahrendsen did the same on Thursday. He managed to get West Delaware's Blake Engel to the mat with 24 seconds left in the third bout.
LeBahn, who missed out on last year's state tournament, has been flown through the first two rounds after a 9-5 decision today. He'll face off against Center Point-Urbana's Keegan Scheeler.
Thomsen, last season's champion at 138 pounds, had the closest match of the day for Union with a tight 3-1 decision over Winterset's Jack West. He gets Solon's Hayden Taylor in the semifinals.
Ahrendsen took an early lead and never let up until the final moments, giving in to a two-point takedown with seconds remaining to push his decision to 10-7. He gets Osage senior Zach Williams.