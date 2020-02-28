Madison Frush of Union has signed to continue her soccer career as a Wartburg Knight this fall, announcing her poorly kept secret on Tuesday in the high school gym.
“I am beyond excited to have finally made it official and can’t wait to call Wartburg home next fall,” Frush said. “I have pretty much known I wanted to play at Wartburg since the summer going into my junior year, so it is amazing to finally make it official.”
The senior has made soccer a large part of her life, starting out in a rec league in first grade and by third grade was on a competitive club team playing year round. By the time she was a freshman helping the Knights reach the state title game, Frush knew she wanted to play in college and started looking at schools. Wartburg College in Waverly made an impact on her after attending a camp the summer following her sophomore season. Since then, the La Porte City native has visited the campus “at least six or seven times” for camps, visits, and scholarship days.
“Wartburg has always felt like home, and everyone there has been so welcoming,” Frush said. “I had two cousins who previously played soccer for Wartburg, and so the coaches knew my name and were excited to see another Frush in their program.”
Frush explained she enjoyed the campus size and the facilities offered at Wartburg. She also appreciated the winning tradition the schools has achieved in recent years, winning 63 games in the past five years.
“Wartburg chose me and wanted me to be a part of their team, and that was a great feeling,” Frush said. “The coaches have been very personable and even made the point to check in on me after my surgery even before I had committed, so that was cool too.”
Frush has dealt with injuries in both her 2018 and 2019 high school seasons, missing the entire 2019 season due to an ACL tear in the preseason.
“That's been a little unfortunate, but now her being into her senior year and she's got her future sorted,” Union coach Hunter Zempel said. “Madi is consistent every day. Her work ethic is top notch like second to none. She has the ability to play on the frontline, the midfield and defense. You know she's very versatile in that way. We're gonna find a role for this year that will hopefully showcase our talents to our maximum ability and I look forward to seeing her back out that this year with a big smile on her face.”
Before she dons her orange jersey at Wartburg, Frush’s goal is to work hard this high school season to get her stamina and endurance back up to their pre-surgery levels. The Knights return fellow seniors Jasmyn Bush, Lauren and Lexi Wagner and other pieces from a 14-4 team that reached the State Tournament in 2019.
“Obviously as far as team goals go, we would love to return to the state tournament for one final time as seniors,” Frush said. “How we practice and perform during the regular season will be extremely important to reaching that goal. I know this team is capable of great things, and I am counting down the days until the season officially starts and the fun begins.”
Frush is the daughter of Lisa and Travis Frush of La Porte City. Outside of soccer, Frush has been involved in cross country, Mentors in Violence Prevention (MVP), National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Silver Cord and her youth group.