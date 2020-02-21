With two cautions already called against Union's Jack Thomsen, he couldn't afford a third. He and Solon's Hayden Taylor were deadlocked at two apiece in the fifth bout, and any mistake would cost him the match.
As Thomsen knelt to cover, the referee blew his whistle, saying Thomsen moved prematurely. The Solon coaches loudly reminded the officials of Thomsen's two prior infractions. The referees agreed, awarded Taylor a point, and the two state champions never touched against save for a bewildered handshake.
"Is that the way that match should've gone down between two state champs?" Union head coach Lincoln Mehlert said. "I don't know. I would've liked to see the last 15 seconds. It is what it is."
With Thomsen out of the running to defend his 2019 crown and junior Kolten Crawford falling to Osage's Nick Fox in a 7-4 decision, it now comes down to senior Lake LeBahn and junior Adam Ahrendsen to take home gold for the Knights.
LeBahn won a high-energy 5-2 decision over Center Point-Urbana's Keegan Scheeler, while Ahrendsen took a 10-7 win over Bondurant-Farrar's Neal Larsen. LeBahn will take on Kayden Zauzlarich from Centerville, and Ahrendsen is set to square off against Independence's Matthew Doyle.