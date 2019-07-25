Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

As a new school year is about to begin in August and summer is slowly winding down. Looking back on my past seven years here in Vinton is something I will never forget. From the time the “Vinton” kids and “Shellsburg” kids came together in the fifth grade to the time that we sat in the high school gym together watching each one of us walk across the stage and see that our hard work had paid off. But all the times in between are the times that we don’t always think about like going to your first high school football game and finally getting to stand in the student section, and wanting to be just like the boys out on the field. Then the year came for everyone where you were a freshman in high school and you walked into the high school for the first time, everything was a lot more scary, a lot bigger, and a lot harder than what you thought it would be, the next thing you know it’s time to pick a college, picking what you want to do with your life. It’s the time you have been waiting for the past four years, you take your last final and it’s time to walk across that stage. As the new school year is about to start and the Class of 2019 is off to their first college class, their first day of training, or their first day of work, The Class of 2020 is waiting for the final bell to ring for them. But what we may not think of is the things that come after college, are we going to go on for more school, are we going to move out of Iowa, do we already have a job lined up, or are we going to move back to Vinton? The place where you were raised, the place where you put your all your hard work into. Small town living isn’t cut out for everyone, but in a small town you can find a job, start a business, raise a family, and be involved. I believe Vinton is a true example of small town living, and a place I would be happy to come back too. Just think of all the fun times and all the last times you had in high school, but also think about all the first you have had or that you will have. Your life is just beginning once you come out of high school, go and experience new things!

