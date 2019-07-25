As a new school year is about to begin in August and summer is slowly winding down. Looking back on my past seven years here in Vinton is something I will never forget. From the time the “Vinton” kids and “Shellsburg” kids came together in the fifth grade to the time that we sat in the high school gym together watching each one of us walk across the stage and see that our hard work had paid off. But all the times in between are the times that we don’t always think about like going to your first high school football game and finally getting to stand in the student section, and wanting to be just like the boys out on the field. Then the year came for everyone where you were a freshman in high school and you walked into the high school for the first time, everything was a lot more scary, a lot bigger, and a lot harder than what you thought it would be, the next thing you know it’s time to pick a college, picking what you want to do with your life. It’s the time you have been waiting for the past four years, you take your last final and it’s time to walk across that stage. As the new school year is about to start and the Class of 2019 is off to their first college class, their first day of training, or their first day of work, The Class of 2020 is waiting for the final bell to ring for them. But what we may not think of is the things that come after college, are we going to go on for more school, are we going to move out of Iowa, do we already have a job lined up, or are we going to move back to Vinton? The place where you were raised, the place where you put your all your hard work into. Small town living isn’t cut out for everyone, but in a small town you can find a job, start a business, raise a family, and be involved. I believe Vinton is a true example of small town living, and a place I would be happy to come back too. Just think of all the fun times and all the last times you had in high school, but also think about all the first you have had or that you will have. Your life is just beginning once you come out of high school, go and experience new things!
Unlimited Possibilities
- By Shelby McDonald Vinton Unlimited Intern
-
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 59°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 59°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:53:59 AM
- Sunset: 08:34:56 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- 35th Vinton, Iowa, Car Cruise route approved: Annual event hits street Saturday
- Garrison, Iowa, Lions Club raising money for youth with unique sculpture
- Vinton Car Cruise displays the beauty of automobiles and a better time
- Wet winter, deep freeze helped damage roads
- Magic Cylinder completed in Dysart City Park
- Bobcats defeat Cardinals in extras to continue postseason
- Colorado senator brings presidential effort to Belle Plaine
- Firefighters battle it out in waterball fight
- Iowa author Rachelle Chase visits Belle Plaiine, Vinton
- Benton's season ends with district semifinal loss to Wahlert Catholic
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.