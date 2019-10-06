Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in Vinton held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the V-S Middle School, 212 W. 15th St. (use the northwest corner front door entrance).
•••
Vinton Fire Department Pancake Breakfast — Sunday, Oct. 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the station. Serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, biscuits & gravy and beverage. Tickets $6, preschool free.
•••
The Benton County Extension Office, 501 First Ave., Vinton, will celebrate National 4-H Week on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m. They will be serving hog dogs, brats, chips, cookies and drink. A free will donation will be accepted.
First Christian Church, 1309 W 13th St., Vinton will have a Fall Festival, Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Silent auction and crafts sale, lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Vinton Police and Fire will be on hand as will the Pink Heals of Eastern Iowa Fire Truck.
•••
Vinton Area After 5 presents a dinner and program Oct. 8 at 6:15 p.m. at the Fourth Street Diner, 202 E. Fourth St., Vinton, featuring Brenda Hackbarth who will talk about what it takes to prepare for Boomtown. Speaker will be Crystal Hervey from Debry, Kan., who will speak on “The Search is On.” For reservations and cancellations, call Julie Piper, 319-423-2508.
•••
Edwards Plumbing and Heating, Highway 214 N., Vinton, will host an open house Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m.
•••
Prayer Connection will be Tuesday, Oct. 15 beginning at 1:30 p.m., at the Vinton Family Restaurant.
The Benton County Democratic Central Committee will be at an earlier time, 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Walford City Hall, 120 5th St. N. At 7 p.m. please join us for a Debate Watch Party Potluck.