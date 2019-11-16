VINTON – Virginia Gay Hospital and Clinics will host an Open House in celebration of the completion of the expansion project at the Urbana Family Medical Clinic. The free event is open to the public and will be held on Thursday, November 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Urbana clinic location (1002 W. Main St., Urbana, IA). Light refreshments will be provided.
Urbana Family Medical Clinic staff, including providers Michele Burnes, PA-C, and Pam Keel, ARNP, will be on hand to answer questions, lead guided tours and offer additional information on services available through the clinic. Visitors will see the facility is well-equipped for family medicine as well as urgent care needs. Providers are also able to manage prenatal care for expectant mothers, up to 30 weeks.
The new addition provides nearly double the original space for the clinic that has been serving health needs in the Urbana and Center Point areas since 2002. New construction included four more exam rooms, a larger waiting room, an office for new provider, Pam Keel, and a pharmacy.
The pharmacy is a second location for owner/pharmacist, Dan LaGrange. LaGrange pharmacy has been a mainstay of Vinton business for five generations. “We’re looking forward to the work of helping coordinate care in cooperation with Urbana clinic staff. I think patients benefit when there is a close working relationship between health care providers and pharmacists,” said LaGrange. “It’s easier to have a close working relationship when we’re right down the hall from each other.”
Michele Burnes has been with the clinic since it first opened. “I feel that the clinic expansion with the addition of x-ray and pharmacy services gives us a one-stop approach for total care. I’m pleased to have Pam Keel as a partner. She has been getting very positive reviews from our patients and staff. We are here to develop truly caring relationships with the community.”
Keel adds, “With primary care, we can follow our patients through their lifespan. We offer a consistency of care and an opportunity to really get to know our patients. We can emphasis preventive care through annual exams and work to prevent certain conditions.”
Michele Schoonover, CEO of Virginia Gay Hospitals and Clinics, says the updates and expansion at Urbana, like past projects at the VGH clinics in Van Horne and Atkins, shows Virginia Gay’s commitment to providing excellent care for all Benton County residents. “Having a clinic close to home is more important than it has ever been because a majority of the healthcare delivered by primary care providers is to manage chronic illnesses. Instead of infrequent visits when there is a significant health concern, today’s patients must often work very closely with their provider to maintain and optimize health.”
Additional information about the Urbana Family Clinic and providers, Burnes and Keel, may be found online at myvgh.org.