The 2019 Iowa State Fair took place August 8th through the 18th. The Vinton Shellsburg FFA Chapter had 5 members attend and compete in a variety of events. There were 4 exhibitors who showed horses at the fair, those exhibitors include Cassie Kenney, Grant Ries, Bethany Miller, and Shelby McDonald. They competed in a variety of events, Shelby received a white in Trail, a red in Walk-Trot, and a blue in the Aged Mares Halter class. Bethany received a white in Trail, and white in Barrel Racing, reds in Flag Race and Poles, and Halter. Grant won champion in both the Aged Pony Halter class and Team Pony Hitch. Cassie won reserve champion in Ranch Horse Pleasure, received fourth place in Halter and blues in both Horsemanship and Showmanship.
The fifth member who competed at state fair was Cordell Sparks. He showed his pigs in the FFA swine show. Cordell was 23rd in the state of Iowa for Showmanship. He also won 2nd and 9th place in Light Weight Class, and 10th in the York Class. Everyone who went had a great time and also did a great job showing and caring for their animals. Overall The 2019 Iowa State Fair was one to remember.