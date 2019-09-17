Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FFA Leaders

Philip Kalina, Emma Wiley, Isabel Mullinex, Maren Redlinger, Bailey Weeks, Ethan Rollinger. Kneeling, Franki Evans, Ashlee Thomas found an anchor at George Wyth State Park and received a free rental to use.

 Photo courtesy of V-S FFA/

For the 2019-2020 officer retreat, the Vinton Shellsburg officer team took a trip to George Wyth State Park in Waterloo, Iowa. There they spent two days and one night. George Wyth has a lot of fun water activities and to do and the officers were able to have fun while getting work done. As an officer team, they worked together on the chapter program of activities and had great discussions. Officers discussed ways to recruit young upcoming member to make the number of members grow, and also talked about all the fun activities that they are going to do to connect our Vinton- Shellsburg FFA chapter and the community. They can’t wait to serve as Vinton- Shellsburg officer team!

