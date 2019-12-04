Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Judging it

Hailey Swanson (5th from the left) judges a class of market hogs.

 Submitted photo

A team of four FFA members, Josh Wiley, Christopher Fleming, Clayton McKenna, and Haley Swanson, went to the Linn-Mar Livestock Judging event on October 15th, 2019. After school, the group took a van to Kirkwood Community College’s Tippe Beef Center. The FFA members judged two classes of heifers, two classes of pigs, and a class of sheep and goats. Overall, it was great practice and a learning event for the members. They did not place in the top ten teams, but hope to continue to practice and work towards the next livestock judging event.