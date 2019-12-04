A team of four FFA members, Josh Wiley, Christopher Fleming, Clayton McKenna, and Haley Swanson, went to the Linn-Mar Livestock Judging event on October 15th, 2019. After school, the group took a van to Kirkwood Community College’s Tippe Beef Center. The FFA members judged two classes of heifers, two classes of pigs, and a class of sheep and goats. Overall, it was great practice and a learning event for the members. They did not place in the top ten teams, but hope to continue to practice and work towards the next livestock judging event.
V-S FFA Participates in the Linn-Mar Livestock Judging
- By Isabel Mullinex
-
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 72%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:20:10 AM
- Sunset: 04:36:08 PM
- Dew Point: 33°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 52F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 1mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 1mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 14
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- City may be in final steps of acquiring, selling Braille School
- Handbell choir continues family tradition
- IED, drugs, $40,000 stolen property found near Atkins
- Driver in hit-and-run death found; Victims identified
- Vinton an overnight stop on first-ever Iowa Ride
- Woman dies when she drives under tractor-trailer near Van Horne
- Vinton Police Log, Nov.11-17
- Santa visits Vinton
- Soul Sister 5K Run
- Nets for Vets
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.