A stern hush filled the air. The Karr Athletic Complex – just minutes ago shaking with the rowdy chants of supporters from schools separated by a mere 15 miles – stood a silent witness as six young men occupied its field for the last time as high school football players. Dressed head-to-toe in black with gold accents, the scene almost resembled the aftermath of a funeral, when the fond memories of the past resurface.
The six players – Jose Wilson, Sam Griffith, Charlie Dudley, Luke Beyer, Jesse Hepker, and Brad Cornell – stood in a circle, hands on their hips, occasionally hugging passing coaches and each other as they conversed. They remembered rituals at practice and past glory and folly.
“It’s really emotional,” Wilson said. “We look at the good and bad times, the memories we’ll cherish on this field.”
“We just like to focus on some of the fun memories that we had all the way from freshman year to this senior year and a lot of the fun things that happened,” Griffith said. “Doing jumping jacks at the beginning of practice every day – they’re called Viking jacks. Gosh, there’s just so many [memories].”
They could take the time to remember them. They’ll always be able to in the future.
Vinton-Shellsburg’s season came to an end Friday night with a 31-28 loss to Benton. Of course, the score line mattered to the young men on the field. Rivalry games live forever in the annals of local histories across America. Stories are passed down from generation to generation about the exploits of players like these five.
When the stories of Wilson, Griffith, Dudley, Beyer, Hepker and Cornell are told, they may reference this game. After all, the Vikings (3-6) gave the No. 7 team in 2A all they could handle and more throughout the night. They jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the Bobcats (8-1) thanks to Wilson’s 45-yard touchdown run. They made it 14-0 off a 25-yard touchdown catch from Griffith after he intercepted Benton’s Clay Krousie on his first pass attempt. All the while, Hepker and Cornell opened holes for Wilson to get him his second score of the night on an athletic 35-yard run while Beyer led the defense to a dominating first-half performance.
They may not be the biggest graduating class that Jim Womochil has coached in his time at the helm, but he appreciates them all the same. Womochil also expressed his gratitude for senior offensive and defensive lineman Chris King, who was quarantined with strep throat for his final game of his career.
Fireworks didn’t stop there for the Vikings. After giving up a pair of touchdowns to the Bobcats, Vinton-Shellsburg recovered a fumble on a punt late in the second quarter to prevent Benton from scoring again in the half. Following a tying touchdown, the Vikings opened up their bag of tricks. Wilson took a sweep to the right side and, instead of cutting upfield, heaved a ball toward Dudley, who took it 25 yards to the house to go back on top.
“I told them before the game, big players make big plays in big games,” Womochil said. “They did that. They rose up and fought. Gosh dang, I’m so proud of them.”
The Bobcats took the ball and scored on their final two drives of the game in the fourth quarter, capping it off with a 33-yard field goal from Blake Osborn. But despite the outcome, it won’t change the way this group of Vinton-Shellsburg seniors – the same group that endured a winless campaign just last season – impacted both their program and their coach.
“They came a long way. Each and every one of these guys really improved,” Womochil said. “They fought like dogs this year.
“Small in numbers, big in heart.”