KEYSTONE: Valerie Ann (Wilson) Hermsen, age 51, died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home in Keystone.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Pastor B. Andrew Wright officiating. Family interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m, Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established.
On-line condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com