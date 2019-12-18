The Van Horne Public Library is poised to host its first Trivia Night for adults on February 7 at 6:30 p.m. Adding programs like this, is helping Library Director Mechelle Lambert in joint venture with the library board, transform the traditional book-filled institution into a modern community hub.
Lambert replaced Patrice Strellner as director on August 21, 2017, and later received her Certificate for Library Management in 2018. “I have worked in retail all my life so working with the public is second nature," she said.
Lambert offers citizens the opportunity to suggest new program ideas on surveys available to them at the library's counter. In addition, there are four desktop computers, two laptops, and free Wi-Fi available for everyone to use. There is also a small children’s section for preschool and lower grade children, a junior section for middle school, and a young adult section for teenagers. "We have four tables for the computer and laptops and room for doing homework or just work," Lambert said.
Near the front windows, there is an adult section with arm chairs for those wanting to relax while reading books and newspapers, talking with friends, etc. There are also DVD racks in the front for everyone, and clubs and organizations can reserve a meeting room during open hours.
This local library is designed to be a place where kids can play games, color, learn, and watch afternoon movies while eating popcorn.
The Van Horne library serves ten to 30 patrons each day and Lambert spends between 27 and 30 hours with them each week. Her typical day consists of going over incoming books, checking patrons in and out and associating with them. “I have met so many wonderful people here," she said.
Lambert is currently ordering more large print books and putting books in order by the series so they can be easily marked and read in order. Folks can quickly grab a book without wondering what book it is in a series. "I showcase the adult new release books right up front," she said.
They also have OverDrive; online books for patrons who prefer listening while on the move. "OverDrive is a free service offered by your library or school that lets you borrow digital content (like ebooks and audiobooks) anytime, anywhere." [help.overdrive.com]
Van Horne library news is published through the City newsletters, in fliers and at www.facebook.com/VanHorneLibrary.
Library hours are Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays are only 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Visit www.vanhorne.lib.ia.us for more information.