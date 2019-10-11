I’m sure many of you have seen the publicity surrounding Private Laurel W. Ebert of Blairstown, IA. Private Ebert was last seen on 26 November 1942 in what is now known as Papua New Guinea. He was on a mission with a small squad of peers, and only a few returned. His parents received a telegram informing his family that he was missing in action. For the rest of their earthly lives they never knew what really happened to their son or beloved brother. I was fortunate to speak to a nephew of Laurel’s who said that his Mom who was Laurel’s little sister had fond memories of her brother taking her and her siblings roller skating on Saturday nights.
The funeral service was made to be a celebration, not only of Laurel’s wonderful life, but also of his homecoming. From what I gathered no family in attendance had ever met Laurel, but the church was rightfully packed. There were motorcycle riders to a full police escort from our County’s Sheriff Department. It was truly a site to behold and was a very moving tribute to a Veteran who not only joined the service shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor but for a war hero who was killed in action defending a grateful Nation. As we made our way to the cemetery just South of Blairstown every road was blocked off by fire trucks, so the processional had ease of access to the cemetery. Numerous local Veteran organization Posts brought their colors and lined a walkway so Laurel’s remains could be ceremoniously carried to his final resting place next to his parents through a tunnel of red, white and blue.
The Army Honor Guard was present to give full military rights to this most deserving Hero.
At the end of the graveside service two chinook helicopters flew over, just the sound of them sending shivers through your body.
Once we returned to the Blairstown Legion there was a ceremony presenting Private Ebert’s medals to his family, the two highest medals that he received are the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. After the ceremony there was a luncheon and wonderful conversation. Laurel’s family made it a wonderful celebration by bringing family photos and exchanging stories, it was truly an event to witness.
We are so fortunate that our County has not had to witness such hardships of war in the current conflicts and that all who left to serve have been returned to us safely. Not only did Private Laurel W. Ebert serve Honorably and give his life in doing so but his family had the added pain of never knowing what truly happened to such a wonderful young man. May we always remember those who gave everything in defense of our great Nation and welcome home Private Ebert.