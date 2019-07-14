The Fourth of July may be over but the history of the Holiday makes you stop and think how truly blessed we are to live in this amazing Nation. I know that in the past I have just looked at the 4th as a day for parades and BBQ’s but there is so much more to it. Just imagining the relief and accomplishment our forefather’s must have felt on that day so many years ago. It makes you pause and truly be grateful that they fought and sacrificed so much. For those of us who have served overseas we have seen firsthand other countries and just how amazing our own country is.
My husband and I were watching a movie about a month ago called Tears of the Sun. The movie is based on a true story where a squad of Canadian Special Forces is tasked with extracting a Doctor who is helping Nigerian refugees. The Doctor refuses to leave without her patients and eventually the SF guys give in and help everyone to safety. We both commented after the movie how blessed we are to live in America where we don’t have to worry about a squad of guerilla soldiers coming into our home and murdering our family, or putting our daughter on a helicopter not knowing if we would ever see her again. The movie has mixed reviews, but the principal is the same, we live in a pretty amazing country.
For the rest of this very special month when you still see red, white and blue decorations in plenty remember how lucky you are to live in this beautiful, diverse and safe Nation and please remember those who helped make it that way for you and your family.
Our office is growing and we want it to continue to grow so please stop in and ask any questions you may have about your benefits as a Veteran or about benefits that your loved one who is a Veteran may be entitled to. Remember that we have MOVED! We are now located at 811 D Ave in Vinton, the old West school building. Walk-in’s are always welcome, although it is highly recommended to call for an appointment to ensure that I am in the office and not elsewhere helping a Veteran. My office phone number is 319.472.3150 or you can email me at va@co.benton.ia.us.