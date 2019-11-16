I know this one seems like an odd connection but stick with me!
I sadly had to miss the Vinton-Shellsburg Schools Veterans Day Assembly as I try and go to my High School Alma Mater ever year for their Assembly. Due to the weather it had to be re-scheduled and I had another engagement during that time. My collegiate Alma Mater, the University of Northern Iowa asked me to speak to their Interior Design students, the same program I received my degree from. The head of this Department was inspired by my final project, a project in which I designed an apartment for a returning war Veteran with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. She is having her current students design an apartment complex for artists, one of the apartments must be specifically designed for a Veteran artist with PTSD. This is the coolest project ever! She had a panel consisting of myself, a retired Navy Veteran and a mental health counseling Professor. The students asked us many questions so they could best get an idea of what someone with PTSD likes, and, what makes them uncomfortable. I told them that when I was doing my final project I sent out a survey to Veterans of various military conflicts whom I know have PTSD to see what they liked and what they didn’t like it terms of building layouts and furnishings. To my initial surprise the answers were all over the place. But, when I really thought about it I had answers ranging from a WWII Veteran all the way to present day conflicts. Their experiences were so very different so of course their triggers would be different too! One of my good friends whom I served with returned the survey and wrote that she had never thought about it before, if she must go to the bank, she has to do it. But she noted that there are certain places that she didn’t like going because they made her uncomfortable but before taking the survey she couldn’t really say why they made her uncomfortable. Now she knows, it’s the design!
My thoughts for you this month are examine the spaces around you, your home especially. Is there a certain room that you don’t like spending time in? Really examine what it is that you don’t like and fix it! It could be as simple as the sofa is facing away from the door, I don’t know of any Veteran who likes having their back to the door! Try re-arranging the room so you can better see the entrance and hopefully you will want to spend more time in there.
I hope this gets you to thinking and even potentially makes things a little easier for you. Hope you all had a wonderful Veterans Day!