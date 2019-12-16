I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones and good friends. I just watched a video this morning of President Trump spending Thanksgiving with troops deployed to Afghanistan. Many of us have celebrated Holidays in a Dining Hall on some military base with fake mashed potatoes and so called, “Turkey!” It reminded me of the Thanksgiving I celebrated in Fort Dix, New Jersey training for deployment and calling my family outside of the DFAC and my mom passing the phone to my ENTIRE extended family so they could wish me a happy holiday!
As we dive head on into the Holiday season please remember those who are not able to celebrate with their loved ones because they are making it possible for us to enjoy the Holidays surrounded by those dear to us and to ensure that we can safely enjoy the freedoms of this great Nation.
May you and yours have a Merry and Blessed Christmas however you choose to celebrate and please remember those are granting us that luxury.
Our office is growing and we want it to continue to grow so please stop in and ask any questions you may have about your benefits as a Veteran or about benefits that your loved one who is a Veteran may be entitled to. Remember that we have MOVED! We are now located at 811 D Ave in Vinton, the old West school building. Walk-in’s are always welcome, although it is highly recommended to call for an appointment to ensure that I am in the office and not elsewhere helping a Veteran. My office phone number is 319.472.3150 or you can email me at va@co.benton.ia.us.