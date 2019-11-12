VINTON – Weather delayed Monday’s Vinton Shellsburg Veterans Day Assembly until the afternoon, but a large crowd still filled the Middle School Gymnasium.
Here’s a look.
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-472-2311 or email ads@vintonnewspapers.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-472-2311 or email ads@vintonnewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$4.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$59.00
|for 365 days
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Considerable cloudiness. Low 13F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING... AN ARCTIC AIR MASS, CLEAR SKIES, AND FRESH SNOW COVER HAS ALLOWED TEMPERATURES TO FALL INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE AND BELOW ZERO, WHICH ARE THE COLDEST OF THE SEASON SO FAR. LIGHT WINDS OF 5 TO 10 MPH, COUPLED WITH THE VERY COLD TEMPERATURES, WILL CREATE WIND CHILLS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS BELOW ZERO THROUGH 9 AM. DUE TO THE LIGHT NATURE OF THE WIND THIS MORNING, THE WIND CHILL FACTOR WILL BE MOST NOTICEABLE IN OPEN OR RURAL AREAS. MOST LOCATIONS SHOULD BOTTOM OUT WITH WIND CHILLS BETWEEN 10 TO 15 BELOW BEFORE TEMPERATURES WARM THROUGH THE MID MORNING. ISOLATED AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF HIGHWAY 30 COULD HAVE WIND CHILLS BRIEFLY REACH 20 BELOW.
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: -11°
Heat Index: -2°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: -7°
Heat Index: 1°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: -4°
Heat Index: 4°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 2°
Heat Index: 9°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 5°
Heat Index: 11°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.