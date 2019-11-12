Local patriots will host an 11th annual holiday parade in Vinton a week before Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 21 beginning at 6:00 p.m.
The chilly event is designed to warm hearts as VFW, American Legion, AmVets and Viet Nam Veterans of America lead the way without candy to throw as this protects unsuspecting children who might stray. This annual event is open to all and there is no need to register, so attend one and all.
Veterans, firefighters, Boy Scouts, Saint Nick and others, will snugly nestle on floats, in trucks, with horses and on foot. The lineup is at 5:30 p.m. at 6th Street and 2nd Avenue with the parade lasting about half an hour.
According to a local news source, The Vinton Lions Club puts on the chili supper at the fire station. “They do it to raise money to help send Veterans to Washington D.C. for a tour of a lifetime on the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.” The hearty supper will be offered before and after the parade.
Event founder and coordinator, US Airforce MSgt Ron Geiger (r) said at first the parade was set in December, but the event was too cold for many war-torn veterans, so the event date was changed to November.
“Please use a CHRISTMAS AND/OR PATRIOTIC theme” when marching or designing a float… For questions, call Dale Henry – VFW Post 8884 at 319-693-9215; Ron Geiger – VFW Post 8884 at 319-310-6476; Ron Albright – Vinton AM. Legion Post 57 at 319-929-5675; Dennis Miller -Benton Co. Am Vets at 319-573-4891.