Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Vinton-Shellsburg bowling team was in action Tuesday night against Waverly-Shell Rock in a dual meet at Berry’s Lanes. Members of both the JV and varsity squads took to the hardwood in front of a packed audience.

"On our first home meet of the season, our teams came out with a great attitude and gave our fans definitely something something to watch," head coach Amber Pattee said. "The boys' varsity team, led by senior Ryan Schoettmer really showcased his hard work with a great 483 series. The team shot as a whole averaged almost 202. Great job, gentlemen."

Boys' varsity scores:

BowlerRound 1Round 2Total
Payton Haefner204153357
Riley Richart227156383
Cyrus Elwick148221369
Ayden Bearbower178204382
Cameron Karr198178376
Ryan Schoettmer237246483

"The varsity girls' team, led by junior Jenna Pattee, came out with such a positive attitude, but a loss to the Go-Hawks," coach Pattee said. "These ladies are growing as a team, and I cannot wait to see what they are able to accomplish at Lancer Lanes on Saturday."

Girls' varsity scores:

BowlerRound 1Round 2Total
Chloe Tharp141120261
Jenna Pattee179144323
Christina Harrelson142153295
Catie Steele11180191
Jordan Pattee132153285
Anna Becker147130277

"The JV boys' team was made up of mostly seniors where many of them have shown a large increase in average," Pattee said. "These boys were led by senior Drew Elwick with a real nice 345, followed by fellow senior Jachob Michelson with a 343."

Boys' JV scores:

BowlerRound 1Round 2Total
Tommy Sass96148244
Jesse Hepker108108216
Jace Staab192144336
Jachob Michelson181162343
Drew Elwick187158345
Eli Powers180134314

"The JV girls' team... came out on top over the Go-Hawks as well," Pattee said. "Three of these ladies are new to the team this year and are learning so much each day. It is awesome to see their growth."

Girls' JV scores:

BowlerRound 1Round 2Total
Allie Geiger97105202
Madi Atkinson74129203
Jillian White125118243
Natalie Armstrong11178189
Emily Trinkle155133288
Jozee While187120307

Tags