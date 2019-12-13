The Vinton-Shellsburg bowling team was in action Tuesday night against Waverly-Shell Rock in a dual meet at Berry’s Lanes. Members of both the JV and varsity squads took to the hardwood in front of a packed audience.
"On our first home meet of the season, our teams came out with a great attitude and gave our fans definitely something something to watch," head coach Amber Pattee said. "The boys' varsity team, led by senior Ryan Schoettmer really showcased his hard work with a great 483 series. The team shot as a whole averaged almost 202. Great job, gentlemen."
Boys' varsity scores:
|Bowler
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Total
|Payton Haefner
|204
|153
|357
|Riley Richart
|227
|156
|383
|Cyrus Elwick
|148
|221
|369
|Ayden Bearbower
|178
|204
|382
|Cameron Karr
|198
|178
|376
|Ryan Schoettmer
|237
|246
|483
"The varsity girls' team, led by junior Jenna Pattee, came out with such a positive attitude, but a loss to the Go-Hawks," coach Pattee said. "These ladies are growing as a team, and I cannot wait to see what they are able to accomplish at Lancer Lanes on Saturday."
Girls' varsity scores:
|Bowler
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Total
|Chloe Tharp
|141
|120
|261
|Jenna Pattee
|179
|144
|323
|Christina Harrelson
|142
|153
|295
|Catie Steele
|111
|80
|191
|Jordan Pattee
|132
|153
|285
|Anna Becker
|147
|130
|277
"The JV boys' team was made up of mostly seniors where many of them have shown a large increase in average," Pattee said. "These boys were led by senior Drew Elwick with a real nice 345, followed by fellow senior Jachob Michelson with a 343."
Boys' JV scores:
|Bowler
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Total
|Tommy Sass
|96
|148
|244
|Jesse Hepker
|108
|108
|216
|Jace Staab
|192
|144
|336
|Jachob Michelson
|181
|162
|343
|Drew Elwick
|187
|158
|345
|Eli Powers
|180
|134
|314
"The JV girls' team... came out on top over the Go-Hawks as well," Pattee said. "Three of these ladies are new to the team this year and are learning so much each day. It is awesome to see their growth."
Girls' JV scores:
|Bowler
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Total
|Allie Geiger
|97
|105
|202
|Madi Atkinson
|74
|129
|203
|Jillian White
|125
|118
|243
|Natalie Armstrong
|111
|78
|189
|Emily Trinkle
|155
|133
|288
|Jozee While
|187
|120
|307