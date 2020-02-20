One by one, the Vinton-Shellsburg seniors jogged off the court. Two of them, Taryn Sutton and Kaitlin Meyer, shed a few tears as they high-fives teammates down the bench before finding their own seats.
The game had been, more or less, decided by that point. But so had each of the seniors’ legacies.
The Vikettes’ season came to an unceremonious end Wednesday night in a 47-20 loss at Monticello in the regional semifinals. However, with the support of about 75 friends and family making the hour-long trek to the game, it wasn’t without its own fanfare. Vinton-Shellsburg improved by eight wins over last season’s record, a near-unprecedented turnaround for a program that hadn’t had a winning record in the past decade, and doing so with a first-year head coach.
Junior Lucy Howes-Vonstein led the team in scoring with 12 points off of four three-pointers, two of them coming in the third quarter alone. However, the buckets dried up for the Vikettes as the Panthers forced their opponents to scurry the ball around the arc with a high-pressure 3-2 zone defense while creating turnovers and narrow passing lanes. Monticello center Jordan Kuper, a 6-foot-2 rim protector and scoring machine, made driving to the basket a near-impossible task all night.
“We played as hard as we could,” Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Rich Haisman said. “Some days, the ball just won’t go in the hoop… Kuper is a very good player. We’re not used to that [size difference], so when we attacked, and we saw that girl, we just altered our shot for a long, long time. We just couldn’t make it work today.”
Haisman, who is normally upbeat following wins and losses alike with his postgame interviews, couldn’t help but delay Wednesday evening’s, requesting time to grab a tissue after a heartfelt meeting with his players in the locker room.
“I’m so proud of our girls,” he said. “Our fans came out and supported us really well. I was extremely happy with our fan turnout. Our girls have been so high-class all year. It just breaks my heart that we had to have a rough night offensively.”
As Sutton, Meyer and fellow senior Davia Herger came out of the game, Haisman gave each a hug and a few words of encouragement.
“He just told me that it was great coaching you, great having me,” Sutton said. “And I agree. This has been the best season of my four years. I’m going to miss it a lot.”
Sutton, who was one of four Vikettes to score points on one of the top teams in Class 3A, said she plans on attending Coe College in the fall and joining the soccer program there, but that she’ll make time to visit her old teammates as they gather themselves for Year 2 under Haisman.
“I love them all so much,” she said.
Howes-Vonstein will now shoulder a good portion of responsibility on the team moving forward into the 2020-21 season. Joining her are a bevy of options on both offense and defense, including the prospective return of rising seniors Aza Swayzer, who missed all but three games with an early season-ending leg injury, and Kayla Griffith, who improved her scoring output by more than five points per game under Haisman.
Still, for the coach who wears his emotions on his sleeves, the loss to Monticello was difficult to swallow. He let that emotion show with Sutton, Meyer and Herger as they came to the bench for the final time in their high school careers.
“I just told them how proud I am of them,” he said before clearing his throat. “I’m very grateful to get to work with them… They are a huge part of what’s going to happen next year and what’s going to happen the year after.
“Even though we didn’t get the storybook ending we wanted… future teams will. And that’s all because of the character of these girls.”