VINTON – Viking Auto Sales and Service of Vinton owner Chris Enos is giving back to the community by helping Benton County folks fight hunger this holiday season with a food pantry drive and giveaway drawing.
To qualify for a chance to win tires (up to $300) and one of 10 Thanksgiving Day turkeys, just drop off five non-perishable items at the company’s main location at 1815 W. D St., and fill out a form with name and phone number; one entry per person.
A table will be set up in the front area for needed food stuffs and other essentials such as toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap and laundry detergent; all donations will go to the Benton County Food Pantry.
The prize drawings will be at noon on Monday, Nov. 25. Turkeys will be available for pickup at the Fareway meat counter.
As an auctioneer, Enos purchased the D Street building last April with the purpose of using it for auctions but later expanded his business model with the automotive addition.
The front end of the property is used for vehicle sales and repair shop with one full-time and three part-time mechanics.
Enos said his full-service shop business model is designed to offer decent used vehicles in a pressure-free environment; auto purchases over $3,000 receive a 90-day, labor-free warranty. Car detailing, oil changes and 24-hour towing and roadside assistance are also available.
According to Enos, he has a remote satellite lot across from McDonalds with about six to 10 cars for sale. They also take trades and will buy cars suitable for the lots at wholesale prices.
Additionally, Viking Auto sells motorcycles and farm equipment (ex: Allis-Chalmers C tractor, pull-behind finish mower) and makes car trades for golf carts and good-running skid loaders. He even currently has a large bucket-style truck and two small Fiats for sale.
“We offer quality service from auto repair to factory scheduled maintenance and timing belt repair to air conditioning repair, we take on all your general auto repair needs, when you need them, and never compromise on quality.” [vikingautosalesandservice.com/service]
The auction center is located behind the auto business, with auctions every 1st and 3rd Friday at 5:30 p.m., except holidays and auction items can be purchased with cash, check or card. Their next sale is scheduled for November 15.
Enos said they do general consignments and the largest auction he has conducted was at an estate sale near Marshalltown, where 30 classic vehicles were sold. In the past three years since Enos completed a week-long auctioneering school in Missouri, he has sold everything from high-priced turquoise jewelry, to Native American artifacts from a life-time collector, to lawn tractors, at various locations like the fairgrounds.
Enos has also taught his brother and nephew the art of auctioneering. It is just a matter of practicing counting and keeping track of numbers, he said.
For additional information contact Chris Enos, owner, or Jason White, marketing and sales, at 319.472.4955 or visit www.VikingAutoSalesandServices.com.