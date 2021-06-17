A banner season for Vinton-Shellsburg boys soccer was recognized by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association (IAHSSCA) as seniors Ethan Rollinger and David Lapan-Islas became the first Vikings selected for All-State in program history.
Rollinger was named Class 2A Second Team All-State on defense, also adding four assists and two goals. Lapan-Islas an Honorable Mention at midfield after leading the Vikings with 28 goals and 13 assists on the season.
Benton senior Tyler Atkinson was named Class 2A Academic All-State and Center Point-Urbana senior Luke Post Class 1A First Team Academic All-State. CPU seniors Sierra Davis and Nicole Lutz were both named Class 1A Second Team Academic All-State on the girls side.