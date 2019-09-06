VINTON – The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings took a dominate early lead in the high school football game Friday night with Tipton, caging the Tigers for a 36-22 victory.
Vikings win second of year, 36-22 over Tipton Tigers
- by Jim Morrison news@vintonnewspapers.com
-
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 57°
- Heat Index: 57°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 57°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:39:48 AM
- Sunset: 07:31:42 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: W @ 1mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 1mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 0mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 1mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Additional charges filed in stabbing case
- Suiter recently joins Newhall family Chiropractice
- ASAC Welcomes New Executive Director
- Fareway aims to fill family table needs
- Horse from Vinton Kiwanis carousel up for auction in Kansas
- Vinton's Horst earns a 'Cloris' for Best Actress, feature role, musical
- A look at the Vinton Farmer's Market
- Conesville watermelons remind me of back home in Indiana
- Virginia Gay Hospital data breach impacts about 5,000; initiates security changes, upgrades
- Elevate Dance begins classes
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.