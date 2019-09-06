Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

VINTON – The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings took a dominate early lead in the high school football game Friday night with Tipton, caging the Tigers for a 36-22 victory.

Tags