For the 35th time, the annual Vinton Cruise impressed with classic cars and trucks from across the more than a century that that mankind has been enthralled with their beauty and efficiency.
For many, the relationship is personal – a restoration that reconnects them to the past or the purchase of that muscle car that got away during your youth. That magic can happen even for spectators when they suddenly see that blue Camaro that they didn’t have the money to drive home from the showroom.
For almost everyone the Vinton Car Cruise is a trip back in time, a time when life was more simple and the mysteries of the future. You walk the streets of Vinton and in your mind there goes that hot Oldsmobile 442 roaring out of town with the town marshal hot in pursuit; or you’re at Woodstock in that old Volkswagon van with flowers painted on the side singing about peace and love.