VINTON – It’s finally here.
The Vinton 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration officially kicks off Saturday at various locations across town and continues until Boomtown next weekend.
There will be the sounds of cannon, the taste of sweet corn and parades on the land and the water, live music, cemetery tour and a host of other activities including the return of the Walldogs to touch of some of the downtown murals and create new ones.
Vinton Newspapers created a special edition to review much of Vinton’s history. It is available now at our office at 108 E. 5th St. or see us at our booth at Boom-fest.
A special 150 Women book is also now on sale.
The action starts at the Vinton Railroad Depot Saturday morning as a Civil War Encampment takes shape. There will be displays, demonstrations, skirmishes and many opportunities to learn about Vinton and the Civil War.
For many decades, Vinton’s Annual Sweet Corn Days was a highlight throughout Eastern Iowa. Sweet corn will again be served starting at 11:00 a.m. The site will be in the former Clingman Pharmacy lot beside Michael & Dowd.
The Cedar River Parade is at 12:30 p.m., with Grand Parade at 2 p.m. A rededication of the Benton County Courthouse flag will be immediately after the parade.
There will be live music in Celebration Park and performances of The Music Man by ACT I of Benton County.
MONDAY, AUG 19
• MOVIE MONDAY | 7pm
RIVERSIDE PARK
Join us for a family movie night featuring Disney’s Monsters University. Bring your lawn chair or blanket! Enjoy FREE TREATS (snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy and bottled water) during the movie! The evening will kick-off with a youth book exchange & activities in the Hummel Pavilion at 7pm. Sully and friends will be on hand for a story reading at 7:30pm with the help of the Be The Change Fitness Group and the movie will start at Dusk. PLUS: Benton County Women’s Leadership & Networking Group, JUST US, will be announcing the initiative “One Book One Community” book club.
TUESDAY, AUG 20
• LANTERN GLOW & GIANT BUBBLES!
Held at the area behind TILFORD ELEMENTARY’S playground equipment during ”Back to School“ Night. Put your dreams in the air! Assorted color paper lanterns will be available for sale at $3 each. Add your wish or a personal message and let it take flight.
Tom Pingenot will be blowing his amazingly huge bubbles too! Fun for all ages!
Rain Date: TBA
WEDNESDAY, AUG 21
• WALLDOGS ARRIVE
The Walldogs are a group of highly skilled sign painters and mural artists from all over the globe. Once a year, hundreds of Walldogs gather in one lucky town or city to paint multiple murals and old-fashioned wall advertisements. Their visit to Vinton was in 2000 and they are coming back to refresh some of those original murals and to create a couple more.
THURSDAY, AUG 22
• FARMER’S MARKET | 5 to 7pm
Fun in the fun at CELEBRATION PARK! Live musical performance by the Vinton Community Band. Hot sandwiches served by Merchant’s Grilling. This market showcases the best of Benton County producers of fruits, vegetables, jams & baked goods. If you are interested in becoming a vendor or would like more information, call the VPRD office at 472-4164.
• IOWA HISTORY 101 MOBILE MUSEUM | 5 to 7pm
CELEBRATION PARK
A multimedia exhibit in a custom-built Winnebago that travels the highways and backroads to share the stories of Iowa’s past and showcase some of the artifacts from the State Historical Museum’s collection in Des Moines.
FRIDAY, AUG 23
• IOWA HISTORY 101 MOBILE MUSEUM | 10 to 5pm
1ST AVENUE, DOWNTOWN
• TGIF PARTY | Gate opens at 5pm
Come to the BENTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS for the TGIF (Thank God It’s Fireworks!) Party as a preview to Boomtown held on August 24th. Enjoy food vendors, grab a drink from the beer tent and enjoy a small fireworks preview with the Class C IPA challenge. Free admission, free parking.
• VINTON-SHELLSBURG FALL SPORTS BLOW-OUT
Held at the at the VINTON-SHELLSBURG HIGH SCHOOL GYM and the KARR ATHLETIC COMPLEX.
An opportunity to preview the Vinton-Shellsburg Viking and Vikettes fall sports teams. Activities include introductions to the athletes and varsity football and volleyball scrimmages. Admission for non-athletes is one bottle of a sport drink (Gatorade, Powerade, etc.).
saturDAY, AUG 24
• KIWANIS 5K | Registration begins at 8am, Run/Walk begins at 9am
Begins at the BENTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
• BOOM-FEST | 9am to 2pm
DOWNTOWN VINTON
Boom-Fest is an annual Arts & Crafts Festival promoted by Vinton Unlimited, Vinton’s merged non-profit Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development group. Artisans and crafters, farmers market and food vendors are welcomed to the downtown streets of Vinton. Kids activities and live entertainment fill the time slot with a family-friendly street fair type atmosphere for all to enjoy.
• IOWA HISTORY 101 MOBILE MUSEUM | 9am to 2pm
1ST AVENUE, DOWNTOWN
• MURAL WRAP UP CELEBRATION | Doors open at 5:30pm, Auction at 6:30pm
Held at the VINTON COUNTRY CLUB, 314 N 9th Avenue
Join us to celebrate the completion of an amazing mural project! Visit with the artists who designed & painted our latest murals. Stick around for a live auction of original pieces created by the artists. Hor d’oeuvres served, cash bar available.
• BOOMTOWN | Gates open @ 4pm with fireworks at dusk!
Held at the BENTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, 1801 2nd Avenue
Boomtown isn’t your typical small-town-USA fireworks display. Its an Earth-shaking pyrotechnic experience you will not soon forget. If blinding ground effects and feel-the-heat-on-your-face fireballs aren’t enough, wait until the aerial bombs greet you with a heart-pounding aftershock.