VINTON _ The Vinton Community Foundation is announcing the distribution of $25,020 in grants to the following organizations serving the City of Vinton.
Vinton Community Foundation Grant Applications — $1,319.16
City of Vinton – Parks and Recreation Department
Red Cross swimming lessons $1,319.16
Local Option Sales Tax Fund — $19,900.
Act I of Benton County, Palace Theatre
Little Vikes Drama Camp 2019 $500.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit # 57
Girls State $800.
American Legion George G. Luckey Post 57
Boys State and Repairs to building $1,000.
Cub Scout Pack 47
Storage shed & Pinewood Derby Track 1,300.
HACAP Rural Senior Services
Liter Pitcher, Hot Home Delivery Meal Trays $500.
Happy Time Child Development Center
iPads & Cases and CD Players $ 1,000.
Old School Produce Partners
Seeds, garden prep materials, fuel for gardening equipment, fertilizer, seed trays, and packaging materials $ 1,000.
Pink Heals Eastern Iowa
Pink Turnout Gear and Helmet $ 1,250.
TLC Preschool
Swing Set $ 1,700.
Vinton Fire Department
Education Materials for Fire Prevention Week $ 1,000.
VCF – Vinton Industries FBO Vinton Unlimited
Sesquicentennial costs $ 1,000.
Vinton Presbyterian Church
Senior Grocery Program $ 1,000.
Vinton Shellsburg Community School District
Band Uniforms $ 1,000.
Vinton Shellsburg Community School District
Operation Backpack $ 2,000.
Vinton Shellsburg Community School District
Sundown Mountain Ski Resort day for 5th graders $ 1,000.
Vinton Shellsburg Community School District
VS Sole Sister Coach – Supplies for 5th grade program $ 1,300.
Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation
Reach Out and Read program $ 750.
Wesley United Methodist Food Pantry
Purchase food for Pantry $ 1,000.
City of Vinton – Parks and Recreation Department
Swimming pool passes $ 319.16
City of Vinton – Parks and Recreation Department
Red Cross swimming lessons $ 480.84
L. J. Kirkland Trust — $3,800.84
City of Vinton – Parks and Recreation Department
Swimming pool passes and Red Cross Swimming Lessons $ 2,980.84
Vinton Aquatic Club, Inc.
USA Swimming & USA Diving fees – HACAP guidelines $ 820.