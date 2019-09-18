Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

VINTON _ The Vinton Community Foundation is announcing the distribution of $25,020 in grants to the following organizations serving the City of Vinton.

Vinton Community Foundation Grant Applications — $1,319.16

City of Vinton – Parks and Recreation Department

Red Cross swimming lessons $1,319.16

Local Option Sales Tax Fund — $19,900.

Act I of Benton County, Palace Theatre

Little Vikes Drama Camp 2019 $500.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit # 57

Girls State $800.

American Legion George G. Luckey Post 57

Boys State and Repairs to building $1,000.

Cub Scout Pack 47

Storage shed & Pinewood Derby Track 1,300.

HACAP Rural Senior Services

Liter Pitcher, Hot Home Delivery Meal Trays $500.

Happy Time Child Development Center

iPads & Cases and CD Players $ 1,000.

Old School Produce Partners

Seeds, garden prep materials, fuel for gardening equipment, fertilizer, seed trays, and packaging materials $ 1,000.

Pink Heals Eastern Iowa

Pink Turnout Gear and Helmet $ 1,250.

TLC Preschool

Swing Set $ 1,700.

Vinton Fire Department

Education Materials for Fire Prevention Week $ 1,000.

VCF – Vinton Industries FBO Vinton Unlimited

Sesquicentennial costs $ 1,000.

Vinton Presbyterian Church

Senior Grocery Program $ 1,000.

Vinton Shellsburg Community School District

Band Uniforms $ 1,000.

Vinton Shellsburg Community School District

Operation Backpack $ 2,000.

Vinton Shellsburg Community School District

Sundown Mountain Ski Resort day for 5th graders $ 1,000.

Vinton Shellsburg Community School District

VS Sole Sister Coach – Supplies for 5th grade program $ 1,300.

Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation

Reach Out and Read program $ 750.

Wesley United Methodist Food Pantry

Purchase food for Pantry $ 1,000.

City of Vinton – Parks and Recreation Department

Swimming pool passes $ 319.16

City of Vinton – Parks and Recreation Department

Red Cross swimming lessons $ 480.84

L. J. Kirkland Trust — $3,800.84

City of Vinton – Parks and Recreation Department

Swimming pool passes and Red Cross Swimming Lessons $ 2,980.84

Vinton Aquatic Club, Inc.

USA Swimming & USA Diving fees – HACAP guidelines $ 820.

