VINTON — Three requests for street closures related to community activities later in the summer were approved by members of the Vinton city council last week.
The Vinton Public Library will be hosting its 2nd annual craft beer festival Saturday, August 3.
Virginia Holsten, librarian, submitted a written request for the streets around the library to be closed during the afternoon, 2 to 6 p.m.
“The Vinton Public Library Board of Trustees request that 2nd Avenue from 5th to 6th Street and 5th Street from 2nd to 3rd Avenue,” be closed for the afternoon the letter stated.
Mike Schoonover, Schoonover Tuckpointing, submitted a request for both sides of E 8th Street from 8th to 9th Avenue be blocked off Saturday, August 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In his letter to the council, Schoonover stated “in order to provide a safe sale site free of traffic” the business was asking for permission to close the street.
Tom Husnik, Vinton Kiwanis, presented the map for the annual Boomtown 5K road race scheduled for Saturday, August 24.
“We are hoping for a 150 runners for the city’s 150th birthday,” Husnik told the council “and I challenge all of you to get out and participate.”
Husnik explained that this year the Kiwanis organization was partnering with Vinton Shellsburg Community School’s Operation Backpack program.
“We will be donating $10 of each registration fee to the program,”he said. The program provides nutritious weekend meals to Vinton-Shellsburg students in need.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. with the start/finish line on 2nd Avenue next to the Benton County courthouse.
“The Kiwanis wish to make the event a family friendly event,” he stated. Along with the 5K route, there will also be a 1 mile run/walk course for families to participate in.
The turnaround for the 1 mile walk/run will be the swimming pool. Participants in the 5K will turn around at Cedar Ridge Drive.
Registration the day of the event begins at 8 a.m. or participants can register online before the even.