VINTON — Another step was taken toward finalization of the new housing development south of the high school in Vinton.
Members of the Vinton city council received the final plat for Anderson Creek subdivision during last week’s meeting.
“The first step is for the City Council to initially review the plat as presented,” Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained. “In order to move forward with this process the City Council will have to make the recommendation for the Planning and Zoning Commission to review the final plat and have the chairperson sign the official copy of the plat.”
In his memo to council members, Ward stated that if the council makes the recommendation, the city’s Planning and Zoning commission will review the plat at their meeting. After this is done the plat will come back to the Council “after the next regularly scheduled City Council meeting” the memo stated. “This means,” Ward stated “it has to skip a City Council meeting after the Planning and Zoning Commission meets.”
The first area is platted for 33 units Ward pointed out to the council.
Before being added to the city’s footprint, the council would need to approve a motion at three meetings.
In other business:
- Related to the subdivision, Ward shared information of a grant program available from the East Central Iowa Housing Trust Fund and the Federal Home Loan Bank in Des Moines.
Matt Johnson, Cedar Valley Bank and Trust, gave him information of the program which would provide assistance to potential homebuyers who income qualifies.
“This would be in the form of down payment assistance to the purchaser,” Ward said. “If this was awarded to the applicant the purchaser would be required to live in the home for a minimum of five years.
In order to participate in the program the City would need to provide a match. “This would be for a total of 10 lots in the subdivision,” he added.
Financially, Ward explained, that the Housing Trust Fund would be able to provide $15,000 per lot toward the construction of a new home. “The Federal Home Loan Bank would provide Cedar Valley Bank and Trust $5,000 to $10,000 per lot.
“The City would provide $10,000 per lot,” Ward’s memo stated. “This is a total of $25,000 to $30,000 per lot per applicant. Due to the nature of this program Tax Increment Financing would be utilized for the match of this grant.
“As it is also a new construction as well as the location of the urban renewal district this would be limited to new construction in the Anderson Creek Subdivision.”
Discussing the funding program, “I think this could encourage young families to build new homes,” Nate Edwards, council member, said.
Mayor Bud Maynard agreed with that line of thought. This is way for “Vinton to be investing in its future,” he said.
Council members directed Ward to bring a resolution to the council for approval to participate in the grant program after the developer’s agreement has been formalized.