VINTON — Committee work before last week’s Vinton city council centered around potential street projects in the community.
With planning for next year’s fiscal budget already started, council members were trying to get an idea of costs.
Nate Kass, Fehr Graham, shared with council members cost estimates for several areas of the community. The locations were some that had been designated by city staff and council members as areas that needed improvement.
Going through the estimates, Kass shared that some of the projects would be locally funded while others were federal-aid projects.
“A locally funded project,” Kass wrote in a letter to Chris Ward, city administrator, “could be designed and bid later winter/early spring if an agreement is approved soon.
“It typically takes at least a year for a federal-aid project to work through the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), so if we had an agreement it would not be constructed until summer 2021.”
Included on the list for locally funded projects were:
-W 9th Street from 1st Ave to C Ave: estimated total construction $485,860;
-E 10th St & 11th St from 2nd Ave to 1st Ave: estimated total construction $236.765;
- 6th Street from 2nd Ave to C Ave: estimated total construction $1,449,105.
Kass also reminded council members that the firm had five projects which had been approved for planning.
“These are smaller projects that the council approved for the engineering to be done,” he said. “We’ve had them sitting on the shelf.”
Each of the projects is for the block between 8th and 9th Street, on each of the avenues from 3rd to 7th Avenue.
“The design work is completed,” Kass stated “and each are ready for bid. However, three of them the city will need to get easements before work can begin.”
Both Ward and Mayor Bud Maynard reminded those present that the city would also need to start planning for the extension of J Avenue.
Th work on J Avenue would be the extension of the STreet through the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) if the transfer from the state Board of Regents takes place.
Ward stated that funds from the city tax increment financing (TIF) area would aid in paying for the construction of J Avenue.
Consensus of the council was for Kass and staff to move ahead with the planning of the three local funded projects.
“We need to bite the bullet and get some streets fixed,” Maynard said.
In other business:
- Council approved motion to submit the five year Airport Improvement Program (AIP) pre-application.
“We don’t have to do these projects,” Ward told the council. “But in order to do the projects in the future we will need to submit this application.”
Projects at the Vinton Veteran’s Memorial Airport are funded by 10% by local funds and 90% from federal funds.
The estimated cost of the project is $300,000 with the city’s share being $30,000. The project calls for rehabilitation of Runway 9/27 and is earmarked to be completed during the fiscal year 2021.
Cindy Michael, Vinton city clerk, pointed out that council’s approval was for Ward to sign and submit the application.