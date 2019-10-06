Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Vinton Fire Department each year take time educate school children about fire and what they should do in case one breaks out where they area.

This year's visits include the

Tuesday

9 a.m., – Tiny Vikes

Noon – Tilford Elementary School Classroom visits

9 a.m., and 12:30 p.m., – TLC, Visit with truck

Wednesday

8:30 a.m. – TLC, Visit with Truck

12:20 p.m. – Visits to Fire Station

1:15 p.m. –  Visits to Fire Station

Thursday

10 a.m. – Head Start

Noon– Tilford Elementary School Fire Truck rides

7 p.m. – Operation EDITH

Friday

9 a.m. – Fire Truck to Happy Time

Sunday

Pancake breakfast