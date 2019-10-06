The Vinton Fire Department each year take time educate school children about fire and what they should do in case one breaks out where they area.
This year's visits include the
Tuesday
9 a.m., – Tiny Vikes
Noon – Tilford Elementary School Classroom visits
9 a.m., and 12:30 p.m., – TLC, Visit with truck
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. – TLC, Visit with Truck
12:20 p.m. – Visits to Fire Station
1:15 p.m. – Visits to Fire Station
Thursday
10 a.m. – Head Start
Noon– Tilford Elementary School Fire Truck rides
7 p.m. – Operation EDITH
Friday
9 a.m. – Fire Truck to Happy Time
Sunday
Pancake breakfast