VINTON – Vinton Shellsburg school board members approved a resolution during a early Tuesday morning meeting calling for voters to decide the future of the levy and of imposing a Physical Plant and equipment property tax and income surtax (PPEL). The resolution places the question on the election ballot for voter approval.
Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, reminded board members that the district has had a PPEL fund in place for a number of decades. “The current levy is set to expire at the end of the fiscal year 2020 (June 30, 2020),” she told the board.
Funds from the PPEL have helped the district with the purchase of buses and other district vehicles as well as many repairs and updates to buildings within the district, roof repair, flooring and in particular this summer some asbestos removal.
“The thing we need to remember and make sure people understand,” Kathy VanSteenhuyse, board member, said “is that the PPEL fund is not used for any salaries. Those monies go directly into the upkeep of our buildings and facilities.”
Others in attendance pointed out that in the past the district has used money from the PPEL fund to complete the parking lot at Tilford and also the recent update for the the playground at Shellsburg Elementary.
“Aside from replacing the cement for the playground,” Hainstock said “we were also able to put in new fencing and gates.”
With guidance from district staff “we are always using these monies wisely,” Rob Levis, school board president, stated.
One recent example, Levis used to illustrate his point, was the bids that the district received for the new bus barn.
“Using PPEL funds for the building, when the bids came in higher than we expected rather than take that blank check, we declined all bids and went back to drawing board to look at our plans.”
Hainstock and Brenda Barkdoll, district business manager, told board members that annually the district receives about $1.5 million for the PPEL fund.
Hainstock explained to the board that based on past conversations, district staff began working with Beth Grob, an attorney with Ahlers and Cooney. “She outlined the process the board needs to follow so we can get the measure on the ballot for a September 10, 2019 election.”
The first step necessary was for one of the board member to present the resolution and have it moved to adoption for an election within 46 days prior to the election.
That step was completed during the Tuesday meeting.
Hainstock pointed out that if the measure were approved, the levy would continue generating $1.34 per $1,000 through the combination of property tax and income surtax.
Board member Kyle Schminke was pleased with the idea of calling for the vote early. That pre-planning will give the district time to plan for the coming year.
Hainstock agreed that was one positive point to having an early election. She also reminded the board that the last time a question was presented on the ballot the district had over 90% approval.
“I would like to see us over that number with this next election,” she said.
Board member Mike Timmerman asked if school officials would be providing additional information to district patrons about the measure.
“We started working on a one page flyer that will be shared with local residents,” Hainstock said adding that she hoped board members would be able to speak with some of the local civic groups to spread the word and answer any questions.
Documentation from the Iowa Association of School Boards explains that the measure would need to be approved by a simple majority and no levy can exceed 10 years.
Uses of the monies are stated in the Iowa Code and includes items like:
-improvements of grounds: including grading, landscaping, paving, seeding an deplaning of shrubs and trees, constructing sidewalks, roadways, retaining walls, sewers and storm drains;
-purchase, lease or lease-purchase of equipment or technology exceeding $500 in value per purchase or lease-purchasing transaction. Each transaction may include multiple equipment or technology units.
-purchase of transportation equipment for transporting students and the repair of such transportation equipment if the costs of the repair exceeds $2,500. “Repair” means restoring an existing item of equipment to its original condition, as near as may be.
- demolition, clean up and other costs if such costs are necessitated by or incurred within two years of a disaster;
- construction of schoolhouses or building and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings.
Looking at the list of items and the way that PPEL funds could by used by a district, Levis reminded others at the meeting “in the last few years we have been able to move expenditures from the general fund to the PPEL fund. If we have to move those things back then we could be taking away money away from things our kids need.”