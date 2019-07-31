VINTON — Reaching its initial goal of providing another reason for people to visit the Vinton community, the Vinton Public Library will host the 2nd annual Craft Beer Festival Saturday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m.
“We knew immediately following last year that we would do it again this year,” Jim Mayhew, one of the event organizers, said earlier this month. “We had amazing support and very favorable feedback. City officials have been very supportive and helpful and of course, Virginia (Holsten) and the library board have been great to work with.”
It was during a conversation that Mayhew and Matt Phippen, Vinton, started kicking around the idea of a craft beer festival. “Not only could we get people coming to visit our community, but it would also give adults here in town an opportunity to have something in their own back yard.” Another plus is the large number of great breweries that are located in the State of Iowa. “People are starting to grow their own hops and even experiment with their own recipes,” Mayhew added.
Many of the breweries from last year have committed to participate again and the pair are expecting to have several new ones.
“The fun thing about a beer tasting is the variety you get to try,” Mayhew said. There will be a new commemorative tasting glass for participants and “another fun element that’s making a return are the pretzel necklaces.”
Again this year, 2nd Avenue, between 5th and 6th Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic. In addition, 5th Street between the library and McDowell’s will also be closed. “We want to make sure that we keep everyone safe and provide overflow for our visitors,” he added.
Four Girls Axe Throwing will be returning to Vinton after their exhibition during Party in the Park. “Participants will have a chance to test their skills,” Mayhew stated.
Also on site for the afternoon will be Benton County Cattlemen and Smoken’ on the Cedar.
“Last year we did a free will donation to the event,” Mayhew explained. “This year we’ve established a fixed price of $30 per person to help offset expenses and to make the event more ‘legitimate’ for people who might be wondering if its worth the drive from Cedar Rapids or Waterloo.”
Tickets may be purchased online at Vintonbeerfest.com thru Eventbrite ticketing or individuals can pay with check or cash at the gate the day of the event.
As it was last year, all profits from the day’s event will be donated to the library. The goal is raise monies to help pay for a security system for the library.