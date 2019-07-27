VINTON – When Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 pulls into Belle Plaine on July 31, Vinton’s Phil Borleski will have a special connection.
Several times during the last couple of months the train enthusiast has served as a conductor at many of the places where the train has stopped since leaving Cheyenne, Wyo., on July 8. It pulls into Belle Plaine at 10:15 a.m., July 31 and departs at 10:30 a.m., after a 15-minute “Whistle Stop.”
Borleski, known in this community for his work with the Vinton Train Depot, actually had the opportunity to ride Big Boy once. Normally the conductors travel from stop to stop by van rather than rail because of liability issues.
Borleski has been serving as a conductor for several weeks and after photographing the train in Belle Plaine, the retired minister will drive to Des Moines where he will again assist people as a conductor.
Borleski made the trip to Ogden, Utah in May for the ceremony commemorating the driving of the golden spike when the railroad was completed in 1869.
The 150th anniversary celebration of the transcontinental railroad’s completion isn’t over yet. Union Pacific is just gathering steam following its May 9 ceremony in Ogden, Utah, commemorating the anniversary. The newly restored Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest steam locomotive, returned to the rails for its own “Great Race across the Midwest.”
No. 4014 left the Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 8, making brief whistle-stops in communities, including Belle Plaine, along its route through Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
The tentative scheduled stop in Belle Plaine, following a 9:00 a.m. stop in Cedar Rapids, is for the Big Boy to arrive at the 9th Ave. crossing in Belle Plaine at 10:15 a.m., departing at 10:30 a.m. for Marshalltown.
Twenty-five Big Boys were built exclusively for Union Pacific, the first of which was delivered in 1941 to handle the steep terrain between Cheyenne and Ogden. Of the eight still in existence, No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy. It recently completed its inaugural tour to Ogden for Union Pacific’s 150th anniversary ceremony. The Big Boy and historic steam locomotive Living Legend No. 844 met nose-to-nose, recreating the iconic image taken May 10, 1869, when the last spike was tapped into place at Promontory Summit, creating America’s first transcontinental railroad.
“The transcontinental railroad forever changed our country, uniting the nation and igniting economic growth that is still evident today,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president – Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer. “There’s no bigger way to honor this milestone than bringing the Big Boy back to life and giving people an opportunity to share this historic moment.”
Union Pacific strongly encourages fans to keep safety top of mind while viewing and photographing No. 4014 on its journey. For everyone’s safety:
Remember, trains can’t stop quickly to avoid people or vehicles on the tracks.
A train’s distance and speed can be deceiving.
The average train overhangs the track by at least three feet – take extra precaution and stand back at least 25 feet.
Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right of way are private property.
Never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive – always expect a train.
The Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car, a new, multi-media walk-through exhibition providing a glimpse at the past while telling the story of modern-day railroading, will accompany the Big Boy on its tour. A comprehensive route map and schedule, including No. 4014’s GPS location tracking information is available at upsteam.com. Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.
