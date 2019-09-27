VINTON – A Vinton man won $100,000 on a lottery scratch off ticket bought Thursday morning at John’s Qwik Stop and then gave $1,000 to the clerk who sold it to him.
Tom Phelps purchased three $10 Mega Crossword scratch off tickets this morning before leaving for work. As he worked the crossword, Phelps circled the letters in red.
“His wife called about 8 o’clock and said he had won $100,000 and that he would be back in to pay us,” said Emily Dlouhy.
Phelps returned to the store mid-morning and handed her a $1,000. Dlouhy, 28, said she will use the gift to help her three children.
“I was really surprised,” said Dlouhy. “I am really happy for him.”
Phelps is a regular customer who comes in every day.
According to a press release from the Iowa Lottery Office, Phelps won the first of 25 top prizes of $100,000.