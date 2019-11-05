All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
October 30
Joshua Reede Doty, 36, Vinton, Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear on Mittimus on Original Charge of Violation of Protective Order (Benton County).
November 3
Julie Kristy Strong, 39, Vinton, Iowa Charged with Operating while Under the Influence -1st Offense. Juvenile Referrals
None
Three Citations were issued for the Week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2019 for Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way x 2 and Passing Contrary to Highway Sign or Markers.
Eight Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of October 28-Nov. 3, 2019 for Use of Electronic Communication Device – 18 or above, Use of Electronic Communications Device – Graduated Driver’s License, Dark Windows and Windshield, Equipment Repair x 3 and Speed x 2.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2019.
For the Week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2019 – 76 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.