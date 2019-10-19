All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
Oct. 9
Blaine William Bower, 49, Vinton, Iowa, Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear on Original Charge of Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana, 1st Offense (Benton County).
Oct. 11
Robert Joseph Parker, 58 Vinton, Iowa, Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Original Charge of Theft 5th Degree (Benton County).
Juvenile Referrals
None
One Citation was Issued for the Week of Oct. 7-13, for Fail to Yield Upon Entering Through Highway.
Nine Written Warnings for Offenses Were Issued the Week of Oct.7-13, for Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way x 2, Insufficient Number of Headlight, Improper Registration Plate, Improper Rear Lamps, Lighting Device – Color and Mount, and Speed x 3.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of Oct. 7-13.
For the Week of Oct. 7-13, 2 – 71 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.