All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
September 16
Drew Joseph Leehey, 22, Vinton, Iowa, Arrested on Intrastate Warrant on Original Charges of Forgery and Theft 4th Degree (Benton County).
Megan Marie Strait, 29, Vinton, Iowa, Arrested on Intrastate Warrant on Original Charges of Forgery and Theft 4th Degree (Benton County).
September 18
Jarod James Swallom, 20, Vinton, Iowa, Charged with Trespass 1st Offense.
Ryan Jacob Wienke, 27, Vinton, Iowa,Charged with Domestic Assault with Display or Use of a Weapon – 1st Offense.
September 20
Seth Patrick Lazenby, 19, Vinton, Iowa, Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense – Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Cody James McCoy, 21, Vinton, Iowa, Charged with Theft 5th Degree.
Jesus Octavio Rodriguez, 38, McAllen, Texas, Charged with Public Intoxication.
Heather Marie Moody, 40, Vinton, Iowa, Arrested on Intrastate Warrant on Original Charges of Theft 5th Degree and Trespass 1st Offense (Benton County).
Juvenile Referrals
September 21
12-year-old female juvenile referral for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Mental Illness.
One Citation was Issued for the Week of Sept. 16-22, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability – Accident.
Two Written Warnings for Offenses Were Issued the Week of Sept. 16-22, for Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way and Equipment Repair.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of Sept.16-22.
For the Week of Sept. 16-22, – 81 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.