All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
July 18
Nikole Marie Kruger-Bartosh 28 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Violation No Contact Order – Contempt (Johnson County) and Violation No Contact Order – Contempt (Benton County).
July 11
Timothy Ethan Davis 29 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Domestic Abuse Assault Injury or Mental Illness – 1st, Child Endangerment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana -1st Offense.
Juvenile Referrals
None
No citations were issued for the Week of July 15-21.
Eight written warnings for offenses were issued the Week of July 15-21, for Careless Driving, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Improper Rear Lamps, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Improper Brake Lights, Equipment Repair, Lights of Improper Color and Speeding.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of July 15-21.
For the Week of July 15-21, – 116 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.