All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
17-year old Male Juvenile Referral for Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness.
15-year old Male Juvenile Referral for Intrastate Warrant on Original Charges for Violation of a Court Order and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Two citations were issued for the Week of July 29-August 4, 2019 for Minor using Tobacco/Vapor Products and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.
Eleven written warnings for offenses were issued the Week of July 29-August 4, 2019 for Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Improper Rear Lamps, Improper Brake Lights, Insufficient Number of Headlights, Failure to Use Seat Belt and Equipment Repair.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of July 29-August 4, 2019.
For the Week of July 29-August 4, 2019 – 107 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.