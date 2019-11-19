Vinton Police Department Log for Week of November 11-17, 2019 All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
November 11
Brian Joseph Hirschfield 39 Vinton, Iowa Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st Offense.
Scott Allen Heubner 47 Vinton, Iowa Charged with Contempt — Violation of No Contact/Protective Order and Disorderly Conduct.
November 12
Jeannie Machen Tarvin 59 Vinton, Iowa Charged with Operating While Under the Influence – 1st Offense.
November 17
Levi Steven Schutterle 26 Garrison, Iowa Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interference with Official Acts and Driving While License Suspended, Cancelled, Denied or Revoked.
Natasha Marie Andrews 27 Vinton, Iowa Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine 1st Offense.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Three Citations were issued for the Week of November 11-17, 2019 for Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and Turning at Intersection.
One Written Warning for Offenses was issued the Week of October 28-November 3, 2019 for Dark Windows.
Three Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of November 11-17, 2019.
For the Week of November 11-17, 2019 – 83 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.